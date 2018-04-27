WATCH Canadian Pilot Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Road

A pilot has managed to make an emergency landing on a busy road in the Canadian city of Calgary during a flight from Medicine Hat, the CBC reported Wednesday.

The pilot reported engine problems, saying that he wouldn't be able to reach the airport and warned about the emergency landing. There were six people onboard and no one was injured, though the plane scraped a light pole during the landing.

The road was cordoned off for several hours before the plane was moved to the side of the road.

As close to a perfect landing as you can get on a city street. Right wing clipped a light pole. Incredibly lucky no one was on the road and that the CTrain lines weren't struck. pic.twitter.com/GknaQdCcOf — Jon Muma (@jonmuma) 25 апреля 2018 г.

