Trump to Visit UK on July 13

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders has told reporters that the date for the US president's working visit to Britain has been set.

The White House's statement has been confirmed by the British side.

READ MORE: Trump, May Agree on 'Vital' Need to Deter Future 'Chemical Attacks' After Call

Donald Trump will hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May, British Ambassador to the United States Kim Darroch specified on Twitter.

Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will visit the UK on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister May. — Kim Darroch (@KimDarroch) 26 апреля 2018 г.

In January, Trump canceled plans to travel to London in February to open the new US embassy, saying in a Twitter post that he did not agree with the location or price tag.

A trip this summer would be Trump's first official visit to the United Kingdom since his election in 2016.