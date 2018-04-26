Trump Says Several Dates Under Consideration for Meeting with Kim Jong-un

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said in an interview on Thursday that at least three or four dates are being considered for his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"We have a decision to be made, we have three or four dates and that includes locations, we have five locations and that will all be narrowed down," Trump said in the interview with Fox News.

Trump also denied he had made any concessions to North Korea in order to meet with Kim.

"I haven't given up anything," Trump said. "They've given up denuclearization, testing, research, we're going to close different sites, and I'm saying to myself, all of these things he's given up and we haven't given really that much."

Last week, The country's military will put an end to nuclear testing by April 21, North Korean state-run KCNA news agency reported that Kim Jong-un ordered to shut down North Korea's only publicly known nuclear weapons testing facility in order "to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests."

READ MORE: Thai Foreign Minister Says Country Ready to Host Kim-Trump Meeting — Reports

The decision was made prior to the upcoming meeting between the Nort Korean leader and US President Donald Trump.

The US president accepted the invitation to meet with Kim in early March after months of tensions and exchanges of military threats between the two leaders.

Trump said later that he expected "tremendous success" in solving the North Korean issue. Meanwhile, according to media reports, Kim spoke about the intention to normalize relations with Washington during a meeting with a South Korean delegation in Pyongyang, noting that his final goal was to sign a peace agreement with the US and establish diplomatic ties, possibly including the opening of a US embassy in the North Korean capital.



