Muslim Nations Should Stand United Against US, Enemies - Iran's Leader Khamenei

Relations between Iran and the US have been tense for decades, due to Washington's critical stance toward Iran's nuclear program and the Iranian nuclear deal, concluded during the presidency of Barack Obama.

Iranian Supreme Leader Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei has called on Muslim countries to unite against the US and their common enemies.

"The Iranian nation has successfully resisted bullying attempts by America and other arrogant powers and we will continue to resist… All Muslim nations should stand united against America and other enemies," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW