Armenians Clean Up Yerevan's Central Square After Days of Protests (VIDEO)

On April 23, former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan resigned as prime minister, fulfilling the people’s demand amid mass rallies entering a second week.

Armenians returned to the epicenter of the so-called “velvet revolution,” Republic Square, in Yerevan to clean up the area after protests and a night of celebration following the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. Even though the garbage-removal operator managed to do most of the job at night, people set up a Facebook event to clean up the mess after the 10-day-long peaceful protests.

What do you do the day after the revolution? That’s right, clean up the city! A Facebook event on cleaning #Yerevan today already has 2.9K attendees and some 6K more interested. Loving it! #VelvetRevolution#Armenia — Marina Ohanjanyan (@MarinaOhan) 24 апреля 2018 г.

On the morning of April 24, a Deutsche Welle correspondent uploaded a video to her Twitter feed featuring dozens of people washing Yerevan’s central square.