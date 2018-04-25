Armenians Clean Up Yerevan's Central Square After Days of Protests (VIDEO)

Armenians returned to the epicenter of the so-called “velvet revolution,” Republic Square, in Yerevan to clean up the area after protests and a night of celebration following the resignation of Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. Even though the garbage-removal operator managed to do most of the job at night, people set up a Facebook event to clean up the mess after the 10-day-long peaceful protests.
What do you do the day after the revolution? That’s right, clean up the city! A Facebook event on cleaning #Yerevan today already has 2.9K attendees and some 6K more interested. Loving it! #VelvetRevolution#Armenia— Marina Ohanjanyan (@MarinaOhan) 24 апреля 2018 г.
On the morning of April 24, a Deutsche Welle correspondent uploaded a video to her Twitter feed featuring dozens of people washing Yerevan’s central square.
On Yerevan’s central square, protesters have decided to clean up from days of anti-government protests. The prime minister of #Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned yesterday. pic.twitter.com/jkzoJPSQpW— Emily Sherwin (@EmilyCSherwin) 24 апреля 2018 г.
#Armenia's biggest asset are its people. #Yerevan youth cleaning up post revolution. pic.twitter.com/GfdvhPxZjZ— Levan Asatiani (@levan_asatiani) 24 апреля 2018 г.
