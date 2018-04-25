US Urges All Sides in Armenia to Engage Constructively on Transition of Power

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is calling on all sides in Armenia to work within the country’s legal framework to resolve differences and ensure a peaceful transition of power, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests against his appointment. Following Sargsyan's resignation, Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister.

"The coming days represent a historic moment for the people of Armenia and its elected leaders, as they embark on the process of forming a new government," Nauert said on Tuesday. "We urge all sides to engage constructively, within the legal framework of the Armenian constitution, to ensure a peaceful transition of power that follows the rule of law."

Nauert also said that the United States looks forward to working closely with a new government on shared interests.

Earlier, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian opposition, in case of assuming power, does not plan to adopt any "harsh" decisions on the country’s membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) or the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The EAEU is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union. Beside Armenia, it also comprises Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance of former Soviet states, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. Its key objective is to fight against "international terrorism and other nontraditional threats to security," according to its website.