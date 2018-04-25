Suspect’s ‘Cryptic’ Message on Facebook Part of Toronto Attack Probe - Detective

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A cryptic message posted on a social media page by the suspect in the deadly van attack in Toronto will be part of the ongoing investigation, Homicide Detective Sgt. Graham Gibson said during a press conference.

"The accused is alleged to have posted a cryptic message on Facebook minutes before he began driving the rented van," Gibson said on Tuesday. "It’s something that we’ll take into account in this investigation throughout the coming weeks."

On Monday, 25-year-old suspect, Alek Minassian, drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15 others.

Media reported that Minassian’s cryptic Facebook post saluted a college student who carried out a shooting at the University of California at Santa Barbara in 2014, killing six people and injuring 13 others. He called the shooter Elliot Rodger "the Supreme Gentleman."

Minassian also wrote on his post that, "The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys!" Rodger used the term "incel" in his online posts condemning women for rejecting him, media reported. "Chad" and "Stacy" are slang terms used in internet forums to describe men and women with more robust sex lives, media reported.

Gibson was unable to speak about the suspect’s possible motive in the attack because he has already been charged in court.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported Minassian was charged with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. The suspect’s cell phone was also seized by authorities, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at the conference.