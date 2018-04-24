Register
20:07 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan speaks during a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia April 24, 2018

    Opposition Leader Pashinyan Says Ready to Become Armenia's Prime Minister

    © REUTERS / Gleb Garanich
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday that a representative of the people rather than the ruling Republican Party should become the country's new prime minister, and he is ready to assume this office if the people "put this responsibility" on him.

    On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned amid the large-scale anti-government protests against his appointment. Following Sargsyan's resignation, Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan became acting prime minister.

    "We insist that the acting prime minister, the speaker of the parliament and the head of the parliamentary majority participate in the negotiations," Pashinyan at a briefing in Yerevan.

    According to Pashinyan, "the era of the Republican Party is over, they should not cling to power."

    "If the people put this responsibility on me, I'm ready to become a prime minister. There is a great chance that this will happen," he added.

    Speaking on the relations with Armenia's major neighbor, Russia, Pashinyan said that Yerevan is poised to settle the differences with Moscow.

    "Relations with Russia are very important, these are friendly, fraternal countries. But this does not mean that there are no problems in these relations," Pashinyan said, adding that Armenia's ties with Russia should be built on the basis of "the interests of the Armenian people.

    Police officers on Republic Square in Yerevan where opposition rallies take place
    © Sputnik / Asatur Yesayants
    Armenian President Says Situation in Country Reached Red Line As Rallies Resume (VIDEO)
    Since April 13, Yerevan has been hit by a series of protests against Sargsyan's candidacy for the premiership. On Tuesday, the parliament elected Sargsyan as prime minister, while the protesters announced the beginning of a "velvet revolution" in the country.

    READ MORE: Opposition Protests in Armenia Expand Despite Authorities' Call for Dialogue

    Before the appointment, Sargsyan served two five-year consecutive terms as president until April 9. His election as prime minister had been largely regarded as an attempt to get around presidential term limits since the 2015 constitutional amendments transferred governing powers from the president to the prime minister.

    Tags:
    Prime Minister, Serzh Sargsyan, Russia, Armenia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse