Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran will have bigger problems than ever before if it attempts to restart its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"They’re not going to be restarting anything. They restart it, they’re going to have big problems. Bigger than they’re ever had before. And you can mark it down. They restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they’ve ever had before," Trump told reporters.

Trump and Macron are scheduled to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), during meetings on Tuesday.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA — negotiated by the previous US President Barack Obama's administration — as being perhaps the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.

READ MORE: US, EU States Agree on Conditions to Preserve Iranian Nuclear Deal — Reports

On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — collectively referred to as the P5+1 group — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.