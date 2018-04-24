Register
19:31 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Trump Warns Iran Against Restarting Nuclear Program

    © AP Photo / Martinez Monsivais
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Iran will have bigger problems than ever before if it attempts to restart its nuclear program, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

    "They’re not going to be restarting anything. They restart it, they’re going to have big problems. Bigger than they’re ever had before. And you can mark it down. They restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they’ve ever had before," Trump told reporters.

    Trump and Macron are scheduled to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), during meetings on Tuesday.

    President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani
    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Iranian President Warns Trump: If Nuclear Deal Betrayed, There'll Be Severe Consequences
    Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA — negotiated by the previous US President Barack Obama's administration — as being perhaps the worst deal in US history and threatened to withdraw the United States from the agreement if it was not amended.

    READ MORE: US, EU States Agree on Conditions to Preserve Iranian Nuclear Deal — Reports

    On July 14, 2015, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — collectively referred to as the P5+1 group — signed the JCPOA with Iran. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iran sanctions in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    Moscow Regrets Trump Decided Not to Certify Iran's Compliance With Nuclear Deal
    It Was US Envoy to UN Who Advised Trump to Decertify Iran Nuclear Deal - Reports
    Trump Trashes Nuclear Deal, Sets Path for New Confrontation With Iran
    Tags:
    nuclear program, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater
    S-Ugly Duckling
    Ugly Duckling
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse