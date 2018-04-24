OPCW Confirms Russian Pranksters Tricked Director-General During Recent Call

On Monday, Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov (known as Vovan and Lexus), released a record of their conversation with who they claimed was Uzumcu. According to the record, one of the pranksters presented himself as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and had a conversation with the OPCW chief on a number of issues, including the alleged chemical weapons attack in Duma and the Salisbury probe.
READ MORE: Western Media Would Believe Anything White Helmets Report – Italian Journalist
"Of course, it is unfortunate that this has occurred. The audio and the transcript demonstrates that the Director-General is extremely clear and consistent in his explanation of the important and expert work of the OPCW whether he is talking to OPCW Member States, a Prime Minister or a prankster," the statement read.
All comments
Show new comments (0)