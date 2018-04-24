Trump Thanks Macron for 'Steadfast Partnership' in US-Led Strikes on Syria

"Along with our British friends, the United States and France recently took decisive action in response to the Syrian regime’s use of chemical weapons. I want to personally thank President Macron, the French military and the French people for their steadfast partnership. They were absolutely incredible," Trump said.
Damascus has refuted the accusations, saying that the chemical attack was staged, and condemned the Western strikes.
For his part, Macron said together the United States and France will defeat terrorism and counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Macron is the first foreign official to be welcomed with a state visit to the White House since Trump took office in January 2017.
