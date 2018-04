US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are giving a joint press conference after a meeting in Washington DC.

Speaking to the journalists before a meeting the US President said that he and French President Macron could have an agreement soon on Iran. Donald Trump also praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as a 'very honorable' man.

Macron is the first foreign official to be welcomed with a state visit to the White House since Trump took office in January 2017.

Follow Spuntik's live feed to learn more: