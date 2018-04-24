Israel Admits Plan to Relocate African Asylum Seekers Has Collapsed

In a state statement, Israel said it will stop holding pre-deportation hearings for the asylum seekers and all previous decisions to forcefully deport the Africans living in the country have now been nullified.

Israeli authorities on Tuesday admitted that their plan to relocate African asylum seekers has collapsed, adding that there is no opportunity to deport Africans from the country.

The forced removal of the asylum seekers — mostly men from Eritrea and Sudan — "is no longer on the agenda," the Israeli government said in a written statement, but added that it will keep looking for options to deport people voluntarily.

"Israel's immigration officials will continue to refer to infiltrators to the 'voluntary departure' office allowing them to move to a third country, but without conditioning the renewal of their legal status of their willingness to leave to a third country," the authorities stated.

