16:18 GMT +324 April 2018
    Serj Tankian of System of a Down performs at the 25th Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas on Dec. 13, 2014, in Inglewood, Calif

    System of a Down Leader Calls Armenian PM's Resignation 'Celebration of Justice'

    © AP Photo / Amy Harris/Invision
    On Monday, ex-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan agreed to resign as prime minister amid a 10-day-long mass protest against his appointment as head of the government.

    Lead singer of the American rock band System of a Down, Serj Tankian, who is of Armenian descent, has been a vocal critic of the country’s government and an ardent supporter of the peaceful resistance in his historic Motherland, took to Twitter to hail Sargsyan’s resignation.

    Tankian has been extremely active on his social media accounts in an attempt to raise public awareness and tell people what is actually happening in Armenia.

    “I have a few bits of advice if you would like to hear them. Number one: steer clear of the color revolution terminology as it is generally associated with the East-West struggles. Our struggle is not with or for East nor West but for justice and progressive change,” the rock legend said in a video address released on his YouTube channel.

    Serzh Sargsyan, who served as Armenia’s president for ten years and was nominated for the premiership as soon as his term came to end, faced a massive backlash against what has been viewed by the opposition as an attempt to maintain his grip on power and had to abandon his post as newly appointed prime minister.

    READ MORE: Protests Against Sargsyan's Appointment as Prime Minister Resume in Armenia

    Armenia has been engulfed in peaceful protests since April 13, with a prominent opposition figure Nikol Pashinyan leading the anti-Sargsyan movement and people as a whole calling on renowned musicians and movie makers from among the Armenian diaspora, such as Tankian, French singer Charles Aznavour, Canadian film director Atom Egoyan, to come to the country and join the civil disobedience.

    Tags:
    protests, Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia
