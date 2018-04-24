Dialogue With N Korea Possible After S Korea, US Summits With Pyongyang - Abe

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that Japan could begin a dialogue with North Korea if the upcoming talks of the leader of North Korea with those of South Korea and the United States were successful, the South Korean presidential administration said Tuesday.

Abe spoke to Moon by phone ahead of the latter’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"Japan and North Korea have nuclear and missile issues, the issue of the abducted [Japanese nationals], but if the high-level summit of the United States and North Korea is successful after the North-South summit, the dialogue is, of course, possible," Abe said as quoted by the South Korean presidential administration.

During the talks with Abe, Moon spoke about his initiative to adopt a declaration on the cessation of hostilities on the Korean Peninsula. The 1950-1953 Korean War ended with a ceasefire agreement, not a peace treaty.

"The declaration on cessation of hostilities is an issue that is being solved not only in the South-North format, the success may be reached at least in case of the trilateral agreement, among South, North and the United States," Moon said.

The South Korean president added that during the upcoming talks with Kim, he would speak about the Japanese citizens allegedly kidnapped by North Korean intelligence services in the 1970s and the 1980s.

The meeting between Moon and Kim is scheduled for April 27. It will be followed by Trump’s talks with Kim, expected to take place at the end of May or June. Ahead of the negotiations, the North Korean leader announced halting country's nuclear and missile tests that violate the UN Security Council's resolutions.

© REUTERS / KIM HONG-JI South Korean President Welcomes Nuclear Tests Halt by North Korea

Despite years of tensions, the situation on the Korean peninsula has improved significantly over recent months. In his New Year’s speech, Kim expressed his readiness to resume talks with Seoul.

On March 5-6, South Korea’s high-ranking delegation visited North Korea. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders.