Moscow Not Afraid of New G7 Sanctions, Will Properly Respond - Deputy Minister

"Every time they [G7 members] say something arrogant in their statements, texts, we will remind them that they are destroying the system in which they call on others to operate. This is not even a double standard, but a new standard of the Group of Seven. We will fight this standard," Ryabkov told reporters.
"We are not afraid of sanctions, we will respond at the right time and in the right way," he said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier in the day that the G7 meeting had a "Russophobic background."
On Monday, the G7 Foreign Ministers at a meeting in Canada's Toronto accused Russia of "destabilizing behavior," saying that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the poisoning of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. The G7 foreign ministers also praised The US-led strikes against Syria and expressed "regret" over Russia vetoing the renewal of the mandate of the [OPCW-UN Joint Investigative Mechanism.
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland also said that G7 will form a working group on Russia to defend democracies against disinformation. She also refused to say if or when the economic sanctions in place against Russia would ever be lifted.
In early April, the United States unveiled new sanctions against Russia over the country’s alleged global destabilization efforts. A number of Russian businessmen and companies controlled by them, as well as a number of high-ranking officials were specifically targeted in the restrictions.
