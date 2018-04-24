Instagram Users in US, European Countries Report Failure of Service

"Instagram is having issues since 7:37 AM EDT," Downdetector's statement reads.
Most of the problems in the work of the social network are reported by users in the UK, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Serbia, Bulgaria, Poland, Turkey, Ukraine. The problems are also reported in the US, Brazil, Australia, Singapore, and Japan.
In Russia, users in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, and St. Petersburg are reporting about the issues in the work of the application.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)