Two Females Back in Russia After Imprisonment in Afghanistan For Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two female Russian citizens, convicted in Afghanistan for involvement in the activities of the Ansarullah terrorist organization, have been brought back to Russia with their small children, Russian Embassy spokesman Alexei Kosarev told Sputnik.

"(On Monday), April 23, Russian citizens G.F. Makhmadbekova and G.I. Amineva with their small children arrived in Moscow from Kabul on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight. They had been detained in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on suspicion of involvement in the activities of the Ansarullah terrorist organization," Kosarev said.

"Both women were sentenced to imprisonment for 1 year and 1 month and were held in custody in the prison of the city of Kabul along with their children," he said.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of a number of terrorist groups, especially the Taliban* and Daesh. The level of violence in the country seems to be increasing, with an uptick of both Taliban activity and the growth of a Daesh affiliate.

The past winter was one of the bloodiest in Afghanistan in recent years, though the season is typically a period of light fighting. The Taliban usually refrains from engaging in insurrectionary activity between October and the spring as poppy farming and opium production present a lucrative opportunity for the militants and that is their prime growing season.

*Taliban, Daesh [IS, ISIL, ISIS] — terrorist organizations banned in Russia and a number of other countries.