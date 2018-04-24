Two Females Back in Russia After Imprisonment in Afghanistan For Terrorism

"(On Monday), April 23, Russian citizens G.F. Makhmadbekova and G.I. Amineva with their small children arrived in Moscow from Kabul on an Ariana Afghan Airlines flight. They had been detained in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on suspicion of involvement in the activities of the Ansarullah terrorist organization," Kosarev said.
"Both women were sentenced to imprisonment for 1 year and 1 month and were held in custody in the prison of the city of Kabul along with their children," he said.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from political, social and security instability due to the activity of a number of terrorist groups, especially the Taliban* and Daesh. The level of violence in the country seems to be increasing, with an uptick of both Taliban activity and the growth of a Daesh affiliate.
READ MORE: Daesh Fighters Repositioned From Syria, Iraq to Afghanistan — Official
*Taliban, Daesh [IS, ISIL, ISIS] — terrorist organizations banned in Russia and a number of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)