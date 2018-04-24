Register
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, rear left, and and U.S. President Donald Trump, rear third left, attend a round table meeting of G7 leaders and Outreach partners at the Hotel San Domenico during a G7 summit in Taormina, Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017

    G7 Ministers Accuse Russia of ‘Destabilizing’ Moves but Want Cooperation

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The G7 Foreign Ministers accused Russia of "destabilizing behavior" but expressed willingness to cooperate with Moscow on regional and global challenges. In the meantime, the Ministers praised North Korea's decision to cease nuclear tests and called on Iran to play a constructive role in the region.

    "We are committed to protecting and promoting the rules-based international system. This stands against the background of a pattern of irresponsible and destabilizing Russian behaviour, including interference in countries’ democratic systems. We call on Russia to cease this behaviour, which is highly detrimental to prospects for constructive cooperation … Notwithstanding, we will continue to engage with Russia on addressing regional crises and global challenges," the ministers said in a joint communique on Monday.

    "Given Russia’s responsibility in the [Donbas] conflict, we urge Russia to stabilize the security situation in the Donbas without delay. We recall that the duration of Donbas-related economic sanctions is clearly linked to Russia’s complete and irreversible implementation of the Minsk Agreements. These sanctions can be rolled back only if Russia truly fulfills its commitments, but we also stand ready to take further restrictive measures should Russia’s actions so require," the statement reads.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron meet during the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Back to Proper Format: German Politicians Want to Invite Putin to G7 Summit
    The G7 Foreign Ministers consider North Korea’s decision to cease nuclear and missile tests the first step toward its complete denuclearization.

    "We acknowledge the DPRK’s recent statement announcing the suspension of nuclear tests, intercontinental ballistic missile launches and the closing of its testing site (Punggye-ri) as a first step toward full denuclearization, assuming full implementation," the ministers said in a joint communique.

    "We further resolve to make clear to the DPRK that a diplomatic solution leading to complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of WMDs and missiles, as well as related facilities, is the DPRK’s only viable option and would lead to a brighter future within the international community," the statement reads.

    The G7 Foreign Ministers also called on Iran to play a constructive role in the region and to stop proliferation of ballistic missile technology.

    "We call upon Iran to play a constructive regional role and urge it to cease its unlawful transfers of ballistic missile technology to states and non-state actors. We intend to continue to our work to counter Iran’s regional proliferation of ballistic missiles and its unlawful arms transfers … We are concerned by Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region … regarding Iran’s failure to comply with UNSCR 2216 on the transfer of Iranian-origin arms, particularly ballistic missile components, to the Houthis," the ministers said in a joint communique.

    "We are committed to permanently ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, in line with its NPT obligations and its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) never to seek, develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. We strongly support the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in its crucial monitoring and verification work to help ensure Iran’s compliance with its JCPOA and other commitments, including safeguard obligations. We call on UN member states to make voluntary contributions to the IAEA to ensure it has the resources necessary to fulfill this vital role," the statement reads.

