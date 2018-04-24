Israel, EAEU Resume Talks on Free Trade Agreement - Israeli Ambassador in Russia

"The relations between Russia and Israel are enjoying great growth and development… Trade in 2017 increased by nearly 20 percent and totaled about $3 billion… Today we have resumed negotiations on the preparation of a free trade agreement with the EAEU member states," Koren said at a reception marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's independence.
The negotiations between the EAEU and Israel on the establishment of a free trade zone were launched in October 2015.
The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic bloc of primarily northern Eurasian countries which has been operating since January 1, 2015. The EAEU currently comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.
