Armenians in Military Uniform Allegedly Seen on Social Media PHOTOS Amid Rallies

Earlier, the photos emerged on social media showing the people wearing military uniforms and joining the protests in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. This comes in the wake of reports that several groups of protesters marched along the streets of Yerevan on Monday.
В Ереване военные начинают присоединяться к протесту.#Ереван #Армения #Протест pic.twitter.com/VyWfkB8w4y— Kirill Karpov (@KarpovKV32) 23 апреля 2018 г.
Ситуация выходит из под контроля Сержа Саргсяна.— ☆Who is Mr. Pu🕷Tin☆ (@WHOISMISTERPUTI) 23 апреля 2018 г.
Власть перешла в руки народу. pic.twitter.com/XVguwSqsz6
The rallies in Armenia have been ongoing for 10 days so far. The people have been protesting in the wake of the ex-president's appointment as the prime minister. After that, the opposition activists announced the start of the "velvet revolution" in the country.
Sargsyan and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan tried to negotiate amid protests on Sunday, though they failed to reach a deal. Later in the day, police detained Pashinyan. Opposition lawmakers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sasun Mikaelyan were also detained after Pashinyan's arrest.
Sargsyan, who served as Armenian president from 2008 until recently, stepped down when his term ended. His subsequent nomination for premiership has largely been viewed as an attempt to stay in power as the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.
