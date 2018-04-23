Register
01:09 GMT +323 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who is a candidate to run the Democratic National Committee, before speaking during the general session of the DNC winter meeting in Atlanta, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

    Protecting Democracy: Perez Refuses to Reveal DNC Lawsuit Cost Or Hillary Help

    © AP Photo / Branden Camp
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez on Sunday refused to reveal to NBC's Chuck Todd whether the committee’s lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks was Hillary Clinton’s idea and how much money he thinks it will end up costing the Democrats.

    The DNC chair's comments come after the committee announced that it had filed a complaint in federal district court in Manhattan, accusing Russia, Trump campaign officials and WikiLeaks of conspiring to hack Democratic Party servers and reveal information found therein to the public as a means to help US President Trump win the 2016 election.

    Perez said on Meet the Press that the lawsuit was filed before the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged collusion because Democrats "have to protect" their rights and "don't know when director Mueller is going to act," cited by Crooksandliars.com.

    READ MORE: Democrats' Lawsuit Against Russia 'Attempt to Justify Their Own Defeat' — Moscow

    Perez refused to answer whether Hillary Clinton supported the lawsuit.

    "You'll have to ask Secretary Clinton," Perez said, adding that "I have not consulted Hillary Clinton to ask her permission to file a complaint. The buck stops with Tom Perez. And we filed this complaint because our democracy is at risk."

    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington
    © AP Photo / Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump Says DNC Lawsuit Will Expose Information Related to Clinton Email Scandal
    As for comments made by Trump's 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale that a "desperate, dysfunctional and nearly insolvent Democratic Party [has] sunk to a new low to raise money," Perez noted that the DNC was bringing the lawsuit only "to seek justice, to expose the truth and to deter future behavior."

    The DNC chairman did not answer how much money the process and the focus on 2016 and Russia was going to cost the committee. While some Democrats have expressed concern about whether the financial investment involved could take away from resources for the upcoming 2018 midterms, Perez said it was worth the cost.

    "I don't know the amount of money that it will take", Perez said. "But I'll tell you, it's hard to put a price tag on preserving democracy. And you know what, that's why I concluded that it would be irresponsible of me not to do this."

    Trump hailed the DNC lawsuit in a statement claiming that it would expose information related to a scandal surrounding Clinton's email server that was previously denied the FBI.

    Loud & Clear
    Theater of the Absurd: DNC Sues Russia, WikiLeaks, and Trump Campaign
    Several US intelligence agencies asserted last year that they suspected Russia to be behind the DNC leaks. Both Trump and the Kremlin have denied allegations of collusion, with Moscow calling them absurd and a distraction from real election fraud.

    Commenting on the lawsuit, Russian Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova said the ministry "has not received official notifications on this matter, therefore it is too early to speak about the nature of our actions. However, if the information is true, then, it seems, it is a kind of attempt of the Democrats to find excuse for their defeat."

    She added that, "for the last year and a half since the elections in the United States, those who lost them, instead of trying to figure out where they themselves have not worked, are persistently trying to blame the failure on some ‘conspiracy' and ‘external interference.'"

    Related:

    Trump Campaign: DNC Lawsuit A 'Sham' About 'Bogus' Collusion
    Shocking Illegalities Among Baltimore Police; DNC CEO Resigns
    Green Party VP Candidate: DNC Should Address Its Own Dysfunction, Not Russiagate
    Tags:
    lawsuit, Wikileaks, DNC, Tom Perez, Donald Trump, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Head-Spinning Walk in Moscow Skies
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse