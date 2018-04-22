Register
    Russia Received No Official Requests From US About Origin of NotPetya Malware

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia did not receive any US requests regarding the origin of NotPetya malware, Special Representative of the Russian President for International Cooperation in Information Security Andrey Krutskikh said.

    "None. This is a paradox. We are ready to discuss any issues and for this purpose we sent a delegation to Geneva of 17 people, which also included security officials," Krutskikh told Kommerant newspaper in an interview.

    He went on saying that claims that Moscow was behind the creation of a NotPetya virus are unsubstantiated.

    READ MORE: Australia Joins UK, US in Accusing Russia of 'NotPetya' Cyberattack

    "Making accusations without evidence is miscalling. And not a single official from the countries mentioned has underpinned these allegations with any evidence," the diplomat said.

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    US Accuses Russian Military of 2017 'NotPetya' Cyberattack
    At the end of February, a Russian-American meeting on cybersecurity was due to take place in Geneva, however, the American delegation declined to participate at the last moment.

    Last year, a wave of large-scale cyberattacks hit companies worldwide. In May, WannaCry blocked computers in numerous countries and demanded ransom to unlock them. In June, ransomware called NotPetya targeted companies across the world, mostly in Ukraine, but also in Western Europe, Russia, and North America. Some Western countries have accused Russia of orchestrating these attacks.

