Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Iran Warns Other Countries About Nuclear Deals With US

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif cautioned other nations about negotiating with the United States, pointing out that not only has Washington "failed to implement its side" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it "is even asking for more," according to Reuters.
"That’s a very dangerous message to send to the people of Iran but also to the people of the world – that you should never come to an agreement with the United States because at the end of the day the operating principle of the United States is ‘what’s mine is mine, what’s yours is negotiable,’" he said.
Earlier, Trump threatened not to extend sanctions relief for Iran unless his European allies agree to a supplemental deal to fix what he described as the "terrible flaws" of the JCPOA.
Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert added that the White House may announce a decision on the future of the JCPOA before the May 12 deadline that was set by Trump.
This development prompted Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi to declare that Tehran is ready to mount an adequate response if the United States decides to scrap the deal.
