Once Bitten, Twice Shy: Iran Warns Other Countries About Nuclear Deals With US

As a meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the United States draws near, a third party steps forward to reveal why making deals with Washington might not be a good idea.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif cautioned other nations about negotiating with the United States, pointing out that not only has Washington "failed to implement its side" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but it "is even asking for more," according to Reuters.

"That’s a very dangerous message to send to the people of Iran but also to the people of the world – that you should never come to an agreement with the United States because at the end of the day the operating principle of the United States is ‘what’s mine is mine, what’s yours is negotiable,’" he said.

The minister made this statement mere weeks ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which is expected to be held in May or June this year, where the two leaders may discuss the prospect of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Earlier, Trump threatened not to extend sanctions relief for Iran unless his European allies agree to a supplemental deal to fix what he described as the "terrible flaws" of the JCPOA.

Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert added that the White House may announce a decision on the future of the JCPOA before the May 12 deadline that was set by Trump.

This development prompted Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi to declare that Tehran is ready to mount an adequate response if the United States decides to scrap the deal.