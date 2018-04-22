Register
07:10 GMT +322 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi

    US to Be 'Startled' With Iran Response Readiness if It Withdraws From JCPOA

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi cautioned on Saturday that the Islamic Republic will "startle" the US with its response readiness should Washington decide to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

    Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (IAEA), told reporters that if the US pulls out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran is ready to respond with a number of options, including those that involve promptly resuming its nuclear activities.

    The Islamic Republic is capable to resume enriching uranium to the 20-percent level in four days in case the withdrawal takes place, he said.

    "We hope that the other side makes a wise decision and avoids carrying out an action that would cause a nuisance for itself and others," Salehi said, as reported by Press TV.

    He pointed out that Iran has repeatedly expressed hope that circumstances would never make it take "technical decisions" but stressed that "once the [Islamic] establishment decides, we are ready like an army to take action."

    The Iranian nuclear chief also cautioned Europe against blindly following Washington's policies, saying that it would mean "Europe is not an independent body and is a satellite in the US political orbit."

    READ MORE: 'Trump's Administration is Still Getting Its Act Together' — Professor

    His remarks came after about 500 British, French and German MPs sent a letter to the US Congress, in which they said that scrapping the Iran nuclear deal would damage the mechanism of control on the Iranian nuclear program and may add to new tensions in the Middle East.

    Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sysoev
    ‘Unpleasant for Americans’: Iranian Foreign Minister Vows Harsh Response if Trump Kills Nuke Deal
    Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert, for her part, said that the White House may announce a decision on the future of the JCPOA before the May 12 deadline, earlier set by President Donald Trump.

    In January, the US President announced the extension of sanctions relief for Iran, given that the Islamic Republic was in line with the obligations set by the nuclear deal, inked by Brussels, Tehran and the P5+1 group of nations, including Russia, the US, China, France and the UK plus Germany, on July 14, 2015.

    He said that it would be the last time he signed the sanctions waiver unless the European allies agree to a supplemental deal to fix the "terrible flaws" of the JCPOA, according to Trump, who also slammed Iran's missile program.

    Other JCPOA signatories, including Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France, criticized Trump's stance, saying that the Iran nuclear deal is working successfully.    

    Related:

    Tehran Names Condition for New Iran-US Prisoner Swap
    Don't Play With Atoms: Iran Warns to Resume Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Scrapped
    Don't Do It: 500 EU MPs Urge Washington not to Scrap Iran Nuclear Deal
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, withdrawal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse