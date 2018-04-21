Democrats' Lawsuit Against Russia 'Attempt to Justify Their Own Defeat' - Moscow

The Democratic National Committee has launched a legal action against Russia, the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks and other individuals and organizations, including the Russian military intelligence service, claimong that they conspired to disrupt the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Moscow did not receive official notifications about the lawsuit of the US Democratic Party against Russia and considers it as an attempt to justify its defeat, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has not received official notifications on this matter, therefore it is too early to speak about the nature of our actions. However, if the information is true, then, it seems, it is a kind of attempt of the Democrats to find excuse for their defeat," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, Russia learned about the legal action from media reports.





