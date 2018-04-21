Register
13:37 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani listens to explanations on new nuclear achievements at a ceremony to mark National Nuclear Day, in Tehran, Iran, April 9, 2018

    Don't Play With Atoms: Iran Warns to Resume Nuclear Activities if JCPOA Scrapped

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    World
    Get short URL
    140

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has made it plain that Tehran is not going to adhere to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if other signatories scrap the deal.

    The Islamic Republic's top diplomat has warned of a raft of options to respond to Washington's possible withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, according to Press TV news agency.

    "We have put a number of options for ourselves, and those options are ready, including options that would involve resuming our nuclear activities at a much greater speed. Those options are ready to be implemented and we will make the necessary decision when we see fit," Javad Zarif stressed.

    READ MORE: US Working With European Partners to 'Fix' Iran Nuclear Deal — State Dept.

    He also made it clear that Tehran would not unilaterally remain committed to the JCPOA's implementation.

    "Obviously the rest of the world cannot ask us to unilaterally and one-sidedly implement a deal that has already been broken," Zarif underlined.

    Separately on Friday, Zarif warned that the community's reaction to the US possibly leaving the JCPOA would be "unpleasant" for Washington, which Zarif said would "regret" the decision.

    His remarks came after about 500 British, French and German MPs sent a letter to the US Congress, in which they said that scrapping the Iran nuclear deal would damage the mechanism of control on the Iranian nuclear program and may add to new tensions in the Middle East.

    READ MORE: US Violates Iranian Nuclear Deal Almost Every Day — Tehran

    Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert, for her part, said that the White House may announce a decision on the future of the JCPOA before the May 12 deadline, earlier set by President Donald Trump.

    In January, the US President announced the extension of sanctions relief for Iran, given that the Islamic Republic was in line with nuclear deal obligations.

    He said that it would be the last time he signed the sanctions waiver unless the European allies agree to a supplemental deal to fix the "terrible flaws" of the JCPOA, according to Trump, who also slammed Iran's missile program.

    READ MORE: Lavrov Props Iran Nuclear Deal, Laments Brash US Policies at Annual Press Event

    Other JCPOA signatories, including Russia, China, Britain, Germany and France, criticized Trump's stance, saying that the Iran nuclear deal is working successfully.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, right, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, on what is expected to be implementation day, the day the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verifies that Iran has met all conditions under the nuclear deal.
    © AP Photo / Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo
    Truncated Iran Nuclear Deal Could More Likely Survive US Withdrawal - Report
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov underscored that Moscow, as well as the European Union, remains committed to the Iran nuclear deal, despite the recent US waiver of sanctions against Tehran, and that Russia would oppose any attempts to undermine the JCPOA.

    The Iran nuclear deal was inked by Brussels, Tehran and the P5+1 group of nations, including Russia, the US, China, France and the UK plus Germany, on July 14, 2015.

    The agreement envisages a stage-by-stage lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    Related:

    EU Unwilling to Change, Expand Existing Iran Nuclear Deal – Diplomatic Source
    Truncated Iran Nuclear Deal Could More Likely Survive US Withdrawal - Report
    Saudi Arabia Calls Iran Nuclear Agreement 'Flawed Deal'
    US Senator Corker Suggests Trump to Pull out Iran Nuclear Deal in May (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    decision, implementation, options, nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Javad Zarif, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse