Trump Doubts Legality of Mueller Probe into Russia Collusion

James Comey illegally leaked classified documents to the press in order to generate a Special Council? Therefore, the Special Council was established based on an illegal act? Really, does everybody know what that means?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 21 апреля 2018 г.
In May 2017, Trump fired Comey, publicly stating that it was due to dissatisfaction with Comey's performance. The New York Times reported shortly after the dismissal that Trump fired Comey for focusing too much on the probe into alleged Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election and not enough on leaks of classified information from executive branch officials to the press.
