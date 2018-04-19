China Space Agency Chief Says He Expects Visit by Russia’s Roscosmos

COLORADO SPRINGS (Sputnik) - China anticipates a visit by the Russia’s state space agency Roscosmos, China National Space Administration Secretary-General Tian Yulong told Sputnik that they anticipate the visit of

"Probably during President [Vladimir] Putin’s official visit to China, and probably Roscosmos’ delegation will come maybe ahead of him or together," Tian said when asked about the planned visits.

He explained that meetings between representatives of the Chinese and Russian space agencies take place frequently.

© Sputnik / Igor Russak Roscosmos, NASA Join Children in Texas Cancer Center to Paint Pieces for Spacesuits

The secretary-general said that in the past several years, there have been "almost yearly visits to Russia and also the other way, Roscosmos delegations coming to China."

"We have frequent exchanges," Tian added.

Russian-Chinese relations are developing in various areas, including aviation, atomic energy, transportation and education, among others.

Earlier in April, Putin announced plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China in June.