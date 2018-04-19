China Space Agency Chief Says He Expects Visit by Russia’s Roscosmos

"Probably during President [Vladimir] Putin’s official visit to China, and probably Roscosmos’ delegation will come maybe ahead of him or together," Tian said when asked about the planned visits.
He explained that meetings between representatives of the Chinese and Russian space agencies take place frequently.
"We have frequent exchanges," Tian added.
Russian-Chinese relations are developing in various areas, including aviation, atomic energy, transportation and education, among others.
Earlier in April, Putin announced plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China in June.
