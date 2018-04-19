US Nuclear Carrier Truman Enters Mediterranean 6 Days After Strike on Syria

“The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) entered the US Sixth Fleet area of operations April 18, 2018 as part of a routine deployment in support of NATO allies, European and African partner nations, coalition partners, and US … security interests in Europe and Africa,” the release said.
The strike force consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Truman, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Normandy and the four Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Farragut, Forrest Sherman, Bulkeley and Arleigh Burke, the release added.
"We are thrilled to have the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group here in the US Sixth Fleet … as we conduct the full spectrum of maritime operations to include working alongside our NATO allies and regional partners,” Fleet commander Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti said in the release.
The Sachsen-class German frigate Hessen is also operating as part of the strike group during the initial portion of the deployment. The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers Jason Dunham and The Sullivans are planned to rejoin the strike group at a later date, the release said.
The Syrian government has denied the accusations of chemical weapons use and said that the Jaish al-Islam terror group staged an attack to justify potential foreign intervention in Syria.
