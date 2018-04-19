Register
17:24 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Roger Waters performs during a live concert in Assago, near Milan, Italy

    Emails Uncover White Helmets' Attempts to Lobby Ex-Pink Floyd Vocalist

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    World
    Get short URL
    2100

    During his Barcelona concert on April 13, co-founder of the rock band Pink Floyd Roger Waters lashed out at the White Helmets as “a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for jihadists and terrorists,” amid reports about an alleged chemical attack in Syria’s Douma.

    Max Blumenthal, a journalist at the Grayzone Project, has shared exclusive emails provided by the ex-Pink Floyd frontman revealing that the infamous NGO in Syria, the White Helmets, had tried to “recruit” Waters by inviting him to a dinner arranged by a Saudi-British billionaire, Hani Farsi.

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / AMER ALMOHIBANY
    WATCH Syrian Boy in White Helmets FAKE Chemical Attack Video Reveals Truth
    The first letter was sent in October 2016, with the addresser, Tanya Capper, encouraging Waters to join Farsi at a “fundraising dinner,” organized by The Syria Campaign, which had been working with the White Helmets, and enclosed a link to the trailer of the “incredibly powerful documentary” about the group’s daily rescue operations.

    Waters received a second email from another activist, Pascal Hanrion, just a day before his concert in Barcelona, who claimed that he was a photo journalist linked to a “very powerfull [sic] syrian network.” Hanrion did not mention The Syria Campaign, but asked the rock legend to invite him on to the stage during the performance to “send a message to the children of Syria.”

    READ MORE: Father of Boy From White Helmets' Video: No Chemical Attack Occurred in Douma

    The artist, however, did not respond to the emails.

    Waters: White Helmets ‘Encourages the West’ to Bomb Syria

    Blumenthal proceeded to explain that over the past two years, The Syria Campaign has secured the support of numerous celebrities, such as George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Justin Timberlake and Coldplay, regarding the White Helmets’ work; Waters, in turn, told the journalist that he “would encourage” his colleagues to “stop supporting them [the White Helmets] because we know what they are.”

    “I don’t blame them for having bought on it. On the face of it, it felt plausible that the White Helmets were just good people doing good things. But now we know they’re trying to encourage the West to drop bombs and missiles illegally in Syria,” he told Blumenthal.

    Waters concluded that The Syria Campaign was “a malign organization funded by people who hope to gain from the ouster of Bashar Assad because once he’s gone, it will be open season for the stealing of the assets of a failed state.”

    READ MORE: WATCH Ex-Pink Floyd Member Slams Syria's White Helmets as 'Terrorist Propaganda'

    On April 13, a day prior to the US-led missile strikes on Syria in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, Waters slammed the White Helmets’ propaganda:

    “If we listen to the propaganda of the White Helmets and others, we would be encouraged to encourage our government to start dropping bombs on people in Syria. This would be a mistake of monumental proportions for us as human beings. What we should do is go and persuade our governments not to go and drop bombs on people. And certainly not until we have done all the research that is necessary so that we would have a clear idea of what is really going on, because we live in a world where propaganda seems to be more important than the reality of what is really going on,” Waters said during the concert.

    The White Helmets have repeatedly been busted staging and filming false-flag chemical attacks: earlier this month, the group published footage featuring doctors in Douma hospitals treating patients that had suffered from the alleged chemical attack and blamed it on the Syrian government.

    READ MORE: Fake News Alert: Media Stirred Over White Helmets' 'New' Horror Movie

    Reports of the purported use of chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta emerged on April 7 in some media, citing militants on the ground, and were quickly picked up by several Western nations, including France, the US and the UK, which immediately accused President Bashar Assad of having dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians.

    Damascus strongly denied the allegations, denouncing the attack as a staged provocation to justify potential foreign intervention. Immediately after the alleged incident, Moscow dispatched its chemical corps commission to inspect the site and determine whether there was an actual chemical attack; the expert group, however, found no traces of chemical agents in Ghouta.

    Related:

    Father of Boy From White Helmets' Video: No Chemical Attack Occurred in Douma
    WATCH Ex-Pink Floyd Member Slams Syria's White Helmets as 'Terrorist Propaganda'
    WATCH Syrian Boy in White Helmets FAKE Chemical Attack Video Reveals Truth
    WATCH Douma Doctor Blow Lid Off White Helmets' 'Chemical Attack' Claims
    Tags:
    false flag, alleged chemical attack, Pink Floyd, White Helmets, Roger Waters, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse