Register
13:32 GMT +319 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the US launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018

    West Realizes No Military Solution Possible in Syria Judging by Libya - Brussels

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Western countries, looking back at how the situation in Libya was handled, have come to understand that the only option for solving the Syrian crisis would be to achieve a political settlement, Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said Thursday.

    "The only way out of the Syrian situation is a political solution. Firstly, we are drawing conclusions from what happened in Libya… It was a military attack, maybe successful, but without restoring the country and political settlement. We want to avoid that in Syria," Reynders told the RTBF broadcaster.

    The foreign minister expressed regret over the fact that Syrian authorities had not yet provided experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) with access to the site of the alleged chemical attack from earlier this month over security concerns.

    The OPCW seeks to investigate the site of the alleged chemical attack in Damascus suburb of Douma. On Tuesday, the United States and its allies said that Russia and Syria continue to deny the OPCW access to the site, an accusation which the Russian Foreign Ministry called unscrupulous.

    READ MORE: Russian Mission to OPCW Proposes to Make Toxic Agents Data More Classified

    People stand in front of damaged buildings, in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    OPCW Calls For Confidentiality in Alleged Douma Attack Probe - Official
    On Wednesday, OPCW said that it did not know when its Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) could be deployed to Douma to investigate the alleged chemical attack after the UN reconnaissance team escorting the FFM got under fire.

    The news follows the US, UK and French missile strikes that were carried out on a number of targets in Syria on Saturday in response to the alleged chemical attack in Douma on April 7. The attack was launched just ahead of the OPCW's inspection of the site. Western states have blamed the Syrian government forces for the purported incident, but Damascus has denied using chemical weapons.

    Related:

    WATCH: Syrian Military Showcases Russian-Made Air Defense Systems
    Militants May Plot Chemical Attack to Set Stage for Joint Offensive in Syria
    Trump: Battle Between US Forces, Russian Nationals in Syria Month Ago 'Sad'
    Tags:
    Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Didier Reynders, Douma, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse