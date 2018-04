Moscow Can't Rule Out More Unfriendly Moves by US Towards Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on the Washington-Moscow relations in the wake of the situation in Syria and the possibility of the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions.

"I would not talk about the storm [in relations]. But Unfriendly and, it is possible to say, aggressive actions against Russia are continuing," Peskov told journalists on Thursday, answering the question on whether the political "storm" had bypassed Russia, given that the US-led coalition didn't continue strikes against Syria, and the US postponed the sanctions.

