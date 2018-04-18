UN Security Council Meets Over Skripal Case (VIDEO)

The high-profile Skripal case remains to dominate the global agenda after the UK led a number of Western states to expel Russian diplomats without providing any evidence of Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of the former spy and his daughter in early March.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting on April 18 to discuss the letter of the UK Permanent Mission to the UN, published on March 13.

READ MORE: Russia Will Not Recognize Skripal Probe Results Without Access to Case — Envoy

Follow our feed to find out more