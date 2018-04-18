No Passenger of Yulia Skripal's Flight Had Traces of Intoxication - Moscow

Shortly after regaining consciousness and the ability to talk, the daughter of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, Yulia, was released from the Salisbury hospital and transferred to an unknown facility, which is allegedly guarded by UK security officers.

The Russian Investigative Committee has stated that it had been recorded that none of the passengers of the flight carrying Yulia Skripal had traces of intoxication from chemical substances. Russian investigators managed to trace Yulia's route from her house to the airport and even determined the taxi driver who took her there. None of the people she was in contact with on her way to Sheremetevo Airport demonstrated signs of chemical intoxication of any kind.

"None of the passengers of that flight showed signs of intoxication with chemical substances," the Russian Investigative Committee statement said.

The committee has also requested the UK to present copies of the Skripal poisoning investigation materials, but has received no response so far. At the same time, the Russian side has expressed willingness to share any materials on the Skripal case. The investigative committee has also requested to be allowed to question Yulia regarding the case of her and her father's poisoning.