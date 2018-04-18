Russia Will not Recognize Skripal Probe Results Without Access to Case - Envoy

Moscow will not recognize the conclusions on the Skripal case until Russian experts receive access to the OPCW materials and the injured parties, according to the Russian Envoy to the OPCW.

The Russian Envoy to the OPCW has stated that London cannot provide real evidence of its version of the Skripal case.

The OPCW report on the Salisbury case is "questionable," the final conclusions can be made only after receiving the chemical and spectral analysis of the samples, Russian Envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said.

"The UK demonstrates a clear reluctance to cooperate fully in the investigation of this whole muddled history. This convinces us that the British do not want any truth. They cannot be allowed to swim out," Shulgin emphasized.

The British do not want the truth in the case of the Salisbury poisoning, the Russian permanent representative to the OPCW stated.

"The report on the conclusions of the British experts presented by the Technical Secretariat raises a number of questions and requires additionally detailed elaboration, including from the British side," he noted.

