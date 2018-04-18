Register
16:03 GMT +318 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Police officers prepare equipment as inspectors from the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) begin work at the scene of the nerve agent attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain March 21, 2018

    Russian Mission to OPCW Proposes to Make Toxic Agents Data More Classified

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    121

    HAGUE (Sputnik) - The Russian Delegation to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is proposing to change the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) in order to make the information on toxic chemicals more classified, the relevant document, obtained by Sputnik, has said.

    "Considering the significant number of the scientific publications on toxic chemicals which pose a threat to the objectives of the CWC that have appeared over the last 20 years, the Russian Federation believes it is necessary to recommend the following: for the purposes of taking measures to enhance the CWC, the Director-General of the OPCW TS [Technical Secretariat] should prepare and introduce at the soonest OPCW executive Council meeting, in accordance with the paragraph 5 of the Article XV the Convention, a draft decision providing for the development of the changes to the Annex on the schedules of chemicals," the document read.

    READ MORE: UK Envoy Says OPCW Labs Found No BZ Substance in Salisbury Samples

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    'Highly Likely' There Was No Chem Attack in Salisbury - Ex-UN Commission Member
    The meeting of the OPCW Executive Council has been convened at London’s initiative and is devoted to the discussion of the organization's report on the nerve agent poisoning case of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

    On April 12, the OPCW submitted a report to the members of the organization on the findings of the Salisbury incident’s investigation. According to the information received, the OPCW has confirmed London's conclusions about the nature of the substance that Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned with in early March. At the same time, the details of the report have not been disclosed, since it is available only to representatives of OPCW member countries.

    The UK has accused Moscow of preparing the attack with what UK experts insisted was the A-234 nerve agent. Russia has refuted having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

    Related:

    OPCW Carries Out Inspection in Russia
    OPCW Needs Intact Substance to Identify Skripal Poison - Analysts
    OPCW to Send Experts to Syrian Douma to Probe Alleged Chemical Weapons Use
    OPCW Completes Skripal Case Probe - Reports
    Tags:
    alleged chemical attack, chemicals, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Sergei Skripal, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Stormy and Sketchy
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse