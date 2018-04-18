Trump Tweets: 'Mike Pompeo Met With Kim Jong-un in North Korea Last Week'

Earlier, President Donald Trump had confirmed that talks between the United States and North Korea were taking place at a "very high level," just hours before current CIA Director and newly nominated US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had had a private meeting with Kim Jong-un.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to inform social media users that the meeting between Mike Pompeo and the North Korean leader went very well, which means that the much-anticipated talks between Washington and Pyongyang are becoming more real.

Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 апреля 2018 г.

Trump's tweet confirms the report by the Washington Post, suggesting that Pompeo was involved in talks with Kim over Easter weekend.

While meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, POTUS told reporters that the United States had launched "direct talks" with North Korea.

"We have also started talking to North Korea directly. We have had direct talks at high levels — extremely high levels — with North Korea," Trump said.

The US president's remarks come ahead of an historic meeting between the two nations this spring: the talks between Trump and Kim were arranged with the assistance of South Korea. In March, South Korean envoy Chung Eui-yong arrived in the United States after his visit to Pyongyang to inform Trump that Kim Jong-un was willing to start talks and discuss the de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.