UK Envoy Reportedly Says OPCW Labs Found No BZ Substance in Salisbury Samples

London is ready to give answers to all questions posed by Russia on the Skripal case, the UK's Permanent Representative at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Peter Wilson stated.

The OPCW research results have confirmed British experts' analysis, the UK's Permanent Representative at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Peter Wilson stated, speaking at the meeting of the OPCW.

"On April 13, the Russian Federation handed over to the UK a list with questions under Article 9 of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. We will respond as soon as possible (this will happen) within 10 days, as established by the Convention (on the prohibition of chemical weapons)," Wilson said.

According to the UK Ambassador to the OPCW, four OPCW-designated laboratories did not find the substance BZ in any of the samples collected in Salisbury.

'Russia has waged a brazen disinformation campaign, and attacked the reputation and expertise of the OPCW.' @PeterWilson to #OPCW ECM 59 — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) April 18, 2018

"Russia's reckless behavior" violates the ban on chemical arms, according to Wilson.

'We will continue to call out Russia's reckless and indiscriminate behaviour when it violates the CWC, and when it threatens global security.' @PeterWilson to #OPCW ECM 59 — UK Delegation OPCW (@UK_OPCW) April 18, 2018

The OPCW Executive Council meets today to discuss the independent analysis of the chemical substance used in the Salisbury attack.



The report confirms the UK's findings: pic.twitter.com/mhdvag8rDX — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) April 18, 2018

Earlier, a Russian senator had expressed suspicions that the symptoms of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury could be characteristic of the use of the BZ-type non-lethal nerve gas which has been previously used by NATO and which is effective on humans for a maximum period of three days.

On April 14, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a Swiss laboratory had detected traces of BZ, which has been used by the US and UK armies, in samples sent by the OPCW experts investigating the poisoning of Skripal.

