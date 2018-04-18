Russian Embassy Notified, US Not to Impose New Sanctions in Near Future - Source

President Donald Trump's reported decision to delay new anti-Russia sanctions that were already announced by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has raised serious concerns.

The Russian embassy in the US has received notification from the Trump administration that there will be no new anti-Russia sanctions in the near future, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"I confirm that the Russian embassy has been notified that there will be no new sanctions in the near future," the source said.

A senior US administration official said the sanctions had been developed as part of a comprehensive plan for potential military and economic measures that Trump could take against Damascus and Moscow.

The US, along with other Western states, has accused the Syrian government of an alleged chemical attack in Douma earlier in the month and slammed Moscow and Tehran for backing Damascus. In response to the alleged incident, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France launched strikes against a number of targets in Syria on Saturday.