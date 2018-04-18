Register
18 April 2018
    US President Donald Trump listens to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their bilateral meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida US, April 17, 2018

    Abe Hails ‘Successful’ Approach of Japan, US to Settlement of N Korean Crisis

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The approach of Japan and the United States to the settlement of the North Korean nuclear crisis has proven to be successful, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said following his talks with US President Donald Trump.

    "Japan and the United States have demonstrated leadership in the implementation of the maximum pressure campaign on North Korea which has successfully urged the North Korean side to start seeking a dialogue with us. It is fair to say that our approach has proven to be successful and right," Abe said late on Tuesday.

    Abe is currently in Florida, where he met with Trump to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit between the US president and North Korean chief Kim Jong-un, as well as issues of mutual interest.

    Despite years of tensions, the situation on the Korean peninsula has improved significantly over recent months. In his New Year’s speech, Kim expressed his readiness to resume talks with Seoul.

    President Donald Trump, left, in Dallas and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci, Wong Maye-E, File
    On March 5-6, a high-ranking South Korean delegation visited North Korea. Upon the delegation's return, the South Korean presidential office announced that Seoul and Pyongyang had reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit between the countries’ leaders.

    The meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim is scheduled for April 27, and it will be followed by Trump’s meeting with Kim, slated to take place at the end of May.

