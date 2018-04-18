Abe Hails ‘Successful’ Approach of Japan, US to Settlement of N Korean Crisis

"Japan and the United States have demonstrated leadership in the implementation of the maximum pressure campaign on North Korea which has successfully urged the North Korean side to start seeking a dialogue with us. It is fair to say that our approach has proven to be successful and right," Abe said late on Tuesday.
Abe is currently in Florida, where he met with Trump to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit between the US president and North Korean chief Kim Jong-un, as well as issues of mutual interest.
READ MORE: Trump Says He's Spoken Personally With North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
Despite years of tensions, the situation on the Korean peninsula has improved significantly over recent months. In his New Year’s speech, Kim expressed his readiness to resume talks with Seoul.
The meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim is scheduled for April 27, and it will be followed by Trump’s meeting with Kim, slated to take place at the end of May.
All comments
Show new comments (0)