Trump Confirms 'Very High Level' Talks Between US, North Korea

US President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that talks between the United States and North Korea are taking place at "very high levels."

Meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago, Trump told reporters that he will reveal "fairly soon" when and where the much-anticipated meeting between the US and North Korea will take place. He added that he sees a "great chance" at resolving the tense relationship between the two nations.

"We have also started talking to North Korea directly," Trump told reporters. "We have had direct talks at high levels — extremely high levels — with North Korea."

"I really believe there's a lot of good will, lot of good things are happening… we'll see what happens because its ultimately the end result that counts," he added.

POTUS had also stated that he'd given South Korea his "blessing" to negotiate a peace deal with North Korea.

Trump's comments come ahead of the meeting the two are expected to have sometime this spring. The meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was arranged with the assistance of the South Korean government, which recently sent an envoy in March to hold talks with officials in Pyongyang.

Chung Eui-yong, the head of the South Korean National Security Office, visited the US after the Pyongyang meeting and informed Trump that Kim was willing to engage in talks and discuss denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Chung was part of said envoy.