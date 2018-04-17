Register
22:50 GMT +317 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

    US ‘Can’t Comment’ On Whether It Has Samples From Douma ‘Chemical Attack’

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Tensions Mount as Douma Provocation Triggers Syria Strike Threat (106)
    0 0 0

    The US Department of State acknowledged Tuesday that it “can’t comment” on whether or not it has samples from Douma where Washington, Paris and London alleged that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad gassed his own people.

    "I can't comment on that," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters on Tuesday when asked if the US has samples of the evidence showing chemical weapons were used.

    A marine officer of the Cape Ray, a ship equipped to neutralize Syrian chemicals, shows a chemical protection suit to reporters
    © AP Photo / Alfonso Perez
    Moscow Slams Reports Russia Stopping OPCW from Entering Douma as ‘Unscrupulous’

    The US believes that the nerve agent sarin was used along with chlorine gas in the recent attack on the city of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus, Nauert said in the briefing.

    "We have information that leads us to believe that both chlorine and sarin were used in the attack," Nauert said.

    US State Department sources said the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) inspection team has not been able to enter the Syrian city of Duma yet to conduct an independent investigation, the spokesperson said.

    "Our sources, which [we] consider to be reliable, indicate that the team has not yet been able to enter Douma," Nauert stated. "That is our understanding of the situation as of right now."

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an earlier statement that Western media claims that Russia allegedly "blocked" OPCW entry into Douma are unscrupulous.

    Topic:
    Tensions Mount as Douma Provocation Triggers Syria Strike Threat (106)

    Related:

    Putin to Merkel: US, Allies' 'Aggression' in Syria Violates International Law
    Attack on Syria Had Large Political Effect Despite Military Weakness - EU MP
    US Ineffective Syria Strikes Driven by Poor Target Selection - Ex-CIA Officer
    Western Actions in Syria 'Manifestation of Typical Hegemony' - Chinese Analysts
    Oxfam Concerned About Displaced People in Syria After Western Strikes - Adviser
    Tags:
    chemical attack, Heather Nauert, Maria Zakharova, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites
    Made in USA
    Made in USSR
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse