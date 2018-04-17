Register
    Senator Angus King

    Trump's Decision to Hold Off on New Russia Sanctions Concerning - Senator

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's decision to delay new anti-Russia sanctions that were already announced by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley raises serious concerns, Senator Angus King said in an interview on Tuesday.

    "It is concerning [Trump's move], because Nikki Haley was not a low-level State Department official talking to a group of people," King told CNN. "She said it [sanctions] will be either tomorrow or the next day. It sounded like it was the administration's decision."

    King said Trump could still decide to unveil new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday. He said the delay was surprising and "underlines the problem of consistency and predictability" at the White House.

    READ MORE: Moscow Taking Measures to Prepare Economy for Harshest US Sanctions — Reports

    Congressman Eliot Engel late Monday also criticized Trump’s decision not to impose sanctions on Russia, saying lawmakers should not wait for the administration to act.

    People visit Zaryadye Nature-Landscape Park in Moscow, Russia. Background from left: Spasskaya (Savior) Tower of the Moscow Kremlin and domes of Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat Cathedral (St. Basil's Cathedral)
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Moscow Considers New US Sanctions Illegal International Economic Takeover
    Engel called on Congress to instead pass HR 530, the so-called “Secure Our Democracy Act,” a bill to sanction foreign entities that allegedly interfered in US elections.

    Engel and other US members of Congress have accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 election, but Russia denies meddling in the vote and has called the accusations absurd.

    On Sunday, Haley said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would announce new sanctions on Monday, but media reports later said Trump decided not to give his final authorization for the measures.

