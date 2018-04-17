Twitter Users in Panic as Social Media Up and Down for Unknown Reasons

Twitter users have put up numerous posts about their inability to enter the site.

For the last few hours, Twitter has been working intermittently.

At the moment, when a user tries to load the site on their browser, they receive the following message: "Something is technically wrong."

The DownDetector website has reported a sharp spike in the number of problems with the site around 3 p.m. UK time. The problems were visible across the world, with particular hotspots in the UK, the US and Japan.

© Photo: downdetector Twitter outage map

The reason for the incident is unknown, but people from all over of the world, continue to post about technical bugs. Users, when they have been able to post their tweets, have voiced their concerns, complaints and even theories of why the platform has stopped working.

now if twitter is down how will we tweet about it? — George Kimani (@georgekimani_) April 17, 2018

— Yami Olguin 🍷 (@ShallowYami) April 17, 2018

— James Davies (@jamesorharry) April 17, 2018