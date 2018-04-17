Germany Ready to Mediate Syrian Issue With Russia - German FM Maas

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Russia is necessary for dialogue on Syria, a political solution to the Syrian crisis is impossible without Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday.

"We need Russia for this dialogue, because without Russia there will be no political decision on Syria, and we have certain expectations in this connection," Maas told reporters at a briefing with his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland.

Germany has a special intermediary role allowing it to keep open the window for dialogue with Russia on the Syrian crisis, Maas said, suggesting Germany's traditionally close relationship with Russia could help facilitate this.

He said the launch of the political process in Syria will be on the agenda of the G7 summit in Canada in summer.

Last Saturday, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma.

The attack came the same day that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) mission was set to start the probe into the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, which the West had immediately blamed on Damascus.

Following the accusations, the Syrian government has strongly denied being behind the alleged attack and stated that the missile strike was "brutal aggression."

The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the Syrian crisis that has been continuing since 2011. Several negotiations platforms have been formed, including those in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress that took place in the Russian city of Sochi in January.