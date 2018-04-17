Special Strain of Marijuana Developed in Honor of Prince Harry's Fiancée

Tyler Dooley, the nephew of actress and Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle is creating a new cannabis hybrid in Meghan’s honor as a unique gift for the approaching Royal Wedding.

Dooley is a 25-year-old licensed grower of medical cannabis living in Oregon, US where it has been legal to smoke weed recreationally since 2015.

Despite not being invited to the Royal Wedding due on May 19 this year, he has reportedly decided to name the new strain of marijuana "Markle's Sparkle" after his aunt to mark the event.

Meghan’s nephew is a cannabis farmer who is planning a new drug called Markle’s Sparkle Breaking News https://t.co/ZgQaOly1uv pic.twitter.com/58otCa61Bv — Ilhame Louisa Maria (@IlhameLouisaMar) 15 апреля 2018 г.

Dooley says he is proud of being part of the industry although he himself no longer uses the drug. He also reportedly believes that Meghan, who used to babysit him and his brother when she was younger, would have an "American view on pot".

Given that cannabis is currently illegal in the UK, Dooley wouldn't be allowed to bring any Markle Sparkle there. But he expressed eagerness to let the royal couple try out the newly developed strain should they ever visit him in Oregon.

"I'd be happy to show them around if they ever come out here and educate them on the medicinal benefits of marijuana which helps everything from post-traumatic stress syndrome to insomnia to pain in cancer patients," Dooley told Daily Mail, adding that Harry would particularly enjoy the trip because he loves "a good party".