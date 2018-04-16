Three Policemen Injured in Clashes With Protesters in Yerevan - Police (PHOTO)

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Three police officers have been hospitalized in Yerevan after a clash between law enforcement and demonstrators protesting against ex-Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's candidacy for the post of prime minister, local police spokesman Edgar Dzhanoyan told Sputnik.

"Three policemen were hospitalized. One of them, apparently, will need surgery," local police spokesman Edgar Dzhanoyan said.

On April 14, Armenia's ruling Republican Party nominated Serzh Sargsyan for the post of prime minister. On Monday morning, April 16, protesters blocked bridges, streets and underground stations to protest Sargsyan's candidacy. The parliament is expected to vote Tuesday on the matter.

Clashes between the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative and policemen took place when they tried reach to the RA National Assembly building on the fourth day of protest actions in Yerevan, Armenia.16.2018 @Photolure / @Vahram_MIHLhttps://t.co/C2wQ3DX2rK #RejectSerzh pic.twitter.com/xo9xyOfVw1 — Artur Avanesov (@avanesov_art) April 16, 2018

— Diana Melkonyan (@meldin_a) April 16, 2018

Sargsyan, who has served as Armenian president since 2008, had to step down due to presidential term limits. Armen Sarkisian was inaugurated as the new president on April 9 and became the first Armenian head of state who was elected by the parliament since the country switched from a presidential to a parliamentary system of government. Sargsyan's nomination for prime minister is largely regarded as an attempt to stay in power since the newly amended constitution transferred some of the presidential powers to the head of the government.