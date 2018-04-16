Saying No Alternative to Stikes on Syria As OPCW Arrive is Hypocrisy - Embassy

Making claims that there is no alternative to US-led strikes on Syria at a time when specialists of UN Organiztion on Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive at Damascus, and when a constitutional committee to end the war is being formed, is a hypocrisy, Russian Embassy in the UK said in a statement.

"When international monitors are arriving in Damascus, and – more broadly – when the Syrian government and large parts of the opposition are moving towards creating a constitutional committee to end the war, to say that 'there is no practicable alternative to the use of force if lives are to be saved' is hypocritical, to say the least," the embassy said in a statement..

The embassy also said that the concept of "humanitarian intervention" used by UK cannot serve as legal basis for strikes on Syria without UN mandate.

The embassy underscored that the West's missile strike on Syria constitutes an attack under false pretext, false legal basis and delieverd a false result.

"Let’s leave legal details to lawyers. But one doesn’t need deep expertise to see that we are dealing with an attack under a false pretext, a false legal basis and a false result," the embassy said in a statement.

The statement comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia's veto in UN Security Council is a deliberate attempt to block the OPCW investigation in Douma. In the meantime, some blame the strikes themselves as an attempt to undermine the OPCW work in Douma.

Theresa May said that UK joined the attack on Syria out of national interest.

"Let me be absolutely clear: we have acted because it is in our national interest to do so. It is in our national interest to prevent the further use of chemical weapons in Syria — and to uphold and defend the global consensus that these weapons should not be used. For we cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised — either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere," May said.

"We have done it because we believed it was the right thing to do. And we are not alone. There is broad based international support for the action we have taken. Over the weekend I have spoken to a range of world leaders — including Chancellor Merkel, Prime Minister Gentiloni, Prime Minister Trudeau, Prime Minister Turnbull and European Council President Donald Tusk. All have expressed their support for the actions that Britain, France and America have taken," the prime minister added.