Register
01:06 GMT +316 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    Saying No Alternative to Stikes on Syria As OPCW Arrive is Hypocrisy - Embassy

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    World
    Get short URL
    0 170

    Making claims that there is no alternative to US-led strikes on Syria at a time when specialists of UN Organiztion on Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) arrive at Damascus, and when a constitutional committee to end the war is being formed, is a hypocrisy, Russian Embassy in the UK said in a statement.

    "When international monitors are arriving in Damascus, and – more broadly – when the Syrian government and large parts of the opposition are moving towards creating a constitutional committee to end the war, to say that 'there is no practicable alternative to the use of force if lives are to be saved' is hypocritical, to say the least," the embassy said in a statement..

    The embassy also said that the concept of "humanitarian intervention" used by UK cannot serve as legal basis for strikes on Syria without UN mandate.

    The embassy underscored that the West's missile strike on Syria constitutes an attack under false pretext, false legal basis and delieverd a false result.

    "Let’s leave legal details to lawyers. But one doesn’t need deep expertise to see that we are dealing with an attack under a false pretext, a false legal basis and a false result," the embassy said in a statement.

    The statement comes as UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia's veto in UN Security Council is a deliberate attempt to block the OPCW investigation in Douma. In the meantime, some blame the strikes themselves as an attempt to undermine the OPCW work in Douma.

    Theresa May said that UK joined the attack on Syria out of national interest.

    "Let me be absolutely clear: we have acted because it is in our national interest to do so. It is in our national interest to prevent the further use of chemical weapons in Syria — and to uphold and defend the global consensus that these weapons should not be used. For we cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised — either within Syria, on the streets of the UK or elsewhere," May said.

    "We have done it because we believed it was the right thing to do. And we are not alone. There is broad based international support for the action we have taken. Over the weekend I have spoken to a range of world leaders — including Chancellor Merkel, Prime Minister Gentiloni, Prime Minister Trudeau, Prime Minister Turnbull and European Council President Donald Tusk. All have expressed their support for the actions that Britain, France and America have taken," the prime minister added.

    Related:

    About 36% Britons Support, 40% Oppose Western Strikes on Syria - Poll
    EU Backs Efforts to Prevent Chemical Attacks in Syria - Mogherini
    Egypt's Sisi Calls for Int'l Probe Into Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria
    'Golden Opportunity': US, Jordan Kick Off Chemical Drills 50 Km South of Syria
    Tags:
    Russian embassy in UK, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Theresa May, Syria, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse