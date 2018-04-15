Register
14:06 GMT +315 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain March 18, 2018

    UK's Johnson Backs Government's Decision to Strike Syria With No Parl't Approval

    © REUTERS / Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (35)
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom is currently not considering further attacks on Syria linked to Damascus’ alleged use of chemical weapons, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Sunday.

    Answering the question whether further attacks on Syria should be expected, Johnson said in an interview with the BBC broadcaster that no proposals on new strikes were being considered at the moment.

    "There is no proposal on the table for further attacks because so far, thank heavens, the Assad regime has not been so foolish to launch another chemical weapons attack," Johnson said.

    "If even such a thing [a chemical attack] were to happen, then clearly, with allies, we would study what the options were," he added.

    READ MORE: All NATO Members Expressed Support for US-Led Airstrikes Against Syria

    A sign on the wall at the entrance to the Russian Embassy in London. (File)
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Russian Embassy in UK Challenges Claims About Success of US-Led Strikes on Syria
    Johnson said on Sunday to CNN that Britain had to move quickly on Syria, ruling out parliamentary approval.

    "Obviously our prime consideration has to be the safety of our serving men and women and of course the effectiveness and speed of the operation. And there is plenty of precedent for getting it done in this way," he said.

    On Friday night, the United States, France, and the United Kingdom launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical incident in the Damascus' suburb of Douma. The Western states have accused government forces of President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in Douma. Syrian authorities denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to investigate into the reports.

    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the three countries fired over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles, most of which were shot down by Syrian air defense. According to Damascus, which has repeatedly said it had eliminated its chemical weapons stockpiles, the attack damaged Syrian infrastructure, and left three civilians injured.

    Topic:
    US, UK, France Strike Syria With Over 100 Missiles in Response to Alleged Chemical Attack (35)

    Related:

    Strike on Syria Not Aiming to Break Russia Strategic Plans in Country - UK
    Trump, Macron Agree to Continue Joint Anti-Daesh Fight After Strikes on Syria
    UN Chief Warns of ‘Full-Blown Military Escalation' Over Syria Attacks
    Tags:
    airstrike, UN’s Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Boris Johnson, Syria, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    US-Led Overnight Missile Strikes Against Syria
    US-Led Overnight Missile Attack on Syria in Pictures
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse